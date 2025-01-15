TIMELINE: NUP’s Musiri graduates after 8 years of arrests and suspensions

David Musiri, the Head of the People Power Students Wing, was among the graduands at Makerere University's 75th graduation ceremony, held at the iconic Freedom Square.

The ceremony, which began on Monday, January 13, will conclude on January 17.

Kato Laban, a former guild minister at Makerere University and an old classmate of Musiri, highlighted the significant challenges Musiri faced during his eight-year journey at the institution.

According to Laban’s post on X, Musiri was admitted to Makerere in 2017 but encountered multiple hurdles. He was arrested over five times for protesting against a 15% tuition increment and suspended more than four times for opposing the same policy.

In 2018, the Chinese Embassy revoked his scholarship after he led demonstrations against the tuition hike.

In 2019, while in custody for protesting fees, Musiri lost his father. Despite these setbacks, in 2022, the University Council finally halted the contentious fees policy.

On January 14, after eight years of persistence and resilience, Musiri graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. "His fight for accessible education is legendary. Congratulations," Laban wrote in his post.

Among the outstanding graduates is Abdul Latif Umar Bagoole, who emerged as the top student in Humanities with an impressive CGPA of 4.97 in Bachelor of Leisure and Hospitality Management.