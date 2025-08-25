Rwenzori Marathon ends with music, colour and all-night street party

Kasese was bustling with life this past weekend as the Mt Rwenzori Marathon took over the town in style. After a record-breaking edition that drew more than 6,000 runners to conquer the rugged foothills of the Rwenzoris, the evening told a whole new story.

Stanley Street turned into a glowing sea of colour, lights, and music as the Neon Rave shut down Kasese with one of the wildest parties the town has ever seen.

From athletes swapping running shoes for dancing shoes to residents and revellers flooding the streets, Kasese pulsed with energy as neon lights lit the night and music carried the celebration deep into the early hours.

The headline act, Eddy Kenzo, had the crowd in a frenzy, belting out hit after hit—Weekend, Nice & Lovely, Sitya Loss and more—turning the street into one massive sing-along. Kasese’s own Dexta Rapper (Kasese Giant) and his father, Daddy Kawato, turned up the heat with their viral anthem Ini Waa, proving Kasese is not just about breathtaking mountains but also unmatched cultural flavour.

And the DJs? They needed no introduction. From DJ Buggy to a lineup that spun everything from EDM to Lingala, Afrobeats to Ugandan Kidandali, the Neon Rave was a buffet of sound that kept locals and visitors on their feet until the very last beat dropped.

Speaking about the night, Dennise Paula Nazzinda, Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said:

“Tusker Lite is all about doing things differently, and this weekend was proof. We took the thrill of conquering the Rwenzoris during the marathon and turned it into an unforgettable street party with the Neon Rave. For us, it’s not just about running, it’s about celebrating life, energy, colour, and community. Kasese welcomed us with open arms, and we gave them a night to remember. That’s the Tusker Lite way: light, vibrant, and always refreshing.”

Now in its fourth edition, the Mt Rwenzori Marathon has firmly cemented itself as a highlight on Uganda’s sporting and tourism calendar.

Beyond drawing elite runners and adventure seekers, the event spotlights Kasese as the gateway to the Rwenzoris, boosting tourism, supporting local businesses, and showcasing the warmth of its people.

