RnB legend Joe Thomas set to perform live in Kampala

Lovers of smooth soulful R&B are in for a treat, as American RnB legend - Joe Thomas - is set to perform live in Kampala, at ‘A Night with Joe Thomas’ concert, slated for Sunday, November 30th, at Mestil Gardens.

The show was officially announced yesterday Thursday, November 13, at Kingdom Kampala, the head office of I&M Bank Uganda, the event’s lead sponsors.

Joe is expected to deliver an unforgettable evening of soulful music and a heartfelt performance, that will take fans on a nostalgic journey through the golden era of RnB.

Known for timeless hits like I Wanna Know, All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do), Good Girls, and many more jams, Joe’s decades-long career has been characterized with unique performances punctuated with his signature smooth vocals and emotional depth.

‘A Night with Joe Thomas’ promises to be a perfect blend of romance, rhythm, and pure soul, making it a must-attend experience for every true RnB lover.

Currently on an African tour, Joe has been in Uganda twice; his debut performance was in 2007, and he returned seven years later in 2014, for the Jazz & Soul Safari.

This will be Joe’s third performance in Uganda, and the event organisers- Malembe Lifestyle, have promised to put together an experience that RnB lovers will carry in their memories for sometime.

According to Keith Ashaba, a Director at Malembe Lifestyle, the ‘A Night with Joe Thomas’ show is intended to offer great music, good vibes, and an atmosphere that captures the smooth, soulful feel of Joe Thomas’ sound.

“This is more than a concert; it’s a homecoming. Joe’s music has been the soundtrack of so many lives. Our mission at Malembe Lifestyle is to curate unique and memorable experiences for all fun lovers. This is why we are bringing Joe back to Kampala for a night of pure, untainted RnB music. It’s going to be a magical night for all RnB lovers,” Ashaba said.

The day's festivities will kick off at 1pm with Music and Friends, a daytime chill event that will blend music, good food, drinks, and a relaxed good time-out with friends’ atmosphere, setting the mood for the evening.

I&M Bank, who have been key partners on a number of premium lifestyle and entertainment showcases, continue to demonstrate their commitment to creating meaningful engagement with their customers outside the banking hall.

"It’s not every day that we get to host an RnB legend like Joe. His music has stood the test of time, and continues to inspire fans across generations. We are really thrilled to be a partner on this amazing experience, because events like this give us a chance to engage with our customers in unique experiences, that go beyond banking, and create memorable moments," Annette Nakiyaga, the I&M Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications said.