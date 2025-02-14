Photos: Ugandan stars serve looks for Valentine’s Day

Ugandan celebrities have set social media ablaze this Valentine’s Day, stepping into photo studios dressed in a mix of romantic, bold, and eccentric outfits.

As lovers across the country celebrate the day of love, local stars embraced the spirit of glamour, showcasing stunning fashion choices that range from minimalist elegance to extravagant couture.

While a few opted for intimate couple shoots, capturing tender moments with their partners, most chose to shine solo, proving that self-love and individual confidence are just as worthy of celebration.

From flowing red gowns to edgy, avant-garde designs, these photoshoots have become a spectacle of style and personality, reflecting the many ways love and fashion intertwine.

Nina Roz

The songstress went for a glamorous black bodysuit adorned with shimmering embellishments.

Her dress featured mesh-like fabric with rhinestone or sequin detailing

The long sleeves and gloves, also adorned with embellishments, add a touch of sophistication.

Along the shots, she posted a heartfelt message to her one and only: “To the one who pieced me back together when I was broken... your love and kindness is a reminder that family isn’t just about bloodlines.

"You’re the one who shows up, who listens, and who helps me find my way again.

"I’m so grateful for you – my chosen family, my safe haven, my home."

Martha Kay

She picked a dramatic red gown featuring a form-fitting silhouette that accentuated her famed curves.

The dress fabric combined delicate lace with satin, creating a rich texture and a luxurious feel. The bold puffed sleeves, made from satin, brought out a dramatic and high-fashion element to the design, giving the gown a modern yet classic appeal.

Hannah Karema

The former Miss Uganda went for a stunning deep red velvet gown that exuded luxury and elegance.

The strapless, form-fitting bodice highlighted her lanky silhouette, while intricate crystal embellishments cascaded down the bodice, creating a dazzling effect reminiscent of dripping jewels.

Spice Diana

The talented singer had on a sultry red cocktail dress with a strapless design featuring intricate beadwork and sequin detailing.

The fringed hem with feather accents brought out movement and playfulness to the look, making it perfect for an event that calls for both elegance and drama.

Mami Deb

The TV star and businesswoman posed with her husband Michael Cleave for shots that exuded luxury, power, and sophistication.

Her gown featured a one-shoulder design adorned with a large, sculptural bow, adding an element of bold elegance.

Cleave on the other hand dressed in an all-black tailored ensemble, adding to the mystique of the scene, creating an aura of power and prestige.

Winnie Wa Mummy

This social media star went for a bold and sultry red velvet mini dress that embodied confidence and elegance.

Paired with minimalist strappy heels, a soft glam makeup look, and a curly voluminous hairstyle, she looked perfect for a romantic evening.

Hellen Lukoma

The singer rocked a stunning chocolate brown satin gown that brought out luxury and refined elegance.

The warm brown hue was an unconventional yet striking choice, exuding a sense of understated glamour and timeless beauty.

Kapa Cat

No surprise for the singer who went for her a bold, edgy, and playful outfit inspired by a mix of fantasy, gothic, and feline aesthetics.

Her outfit featured a black and red tutu-style dress with a voluminous lace skirt that gave off a burlesque-meets-ballerina vibe.

Accessories like a choker necklace, red wrist cuffs, and statement rings further accentuated the daring aesthetic.

Lydia Jazmine

She also went for a bold and artistic red gown with a striking, avant-garde design.