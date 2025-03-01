Museveni warns women off lipstick

President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned Ugandan women against using lipstick, claiming it exposes both them and their male partners to diseases.

The president sounded the warning in Rubaya during the launch of the Ankole Presidential Hub, as part of his ongoing Operation Wealth Creation Tour in the Ankole subregion.

During the event, young entrepreneurs shared testimonies about how the skilling hub had enabled them to start businesses and become self-sufficient.

One of the speakers, a young woman named Ninsiima, proudly stated that with her earnings, she could afford perfume, lipstick, and hairstyling.

However, President Museveni questioned the necessity of lipstick, dismissing it as "useless."

"Lipstick is useless,” he said.

“These young women just lack proper guidance. When you use lipstick, aren’t you going to make your husband sick? He might get cancer when he kisses you and ingests those chemicals.”

“Our kids need to be guided because there are so many things that are killing them."

Can Lipstick Cause Health Issues?

Scientific research has not established a direct link between lipstick use and cancer.

However, some studies have raised concerns about certain chemicals used in some cosmetic products.

Lipsticks may contain trace amounts of heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and chromium, which, in excessive amounts, could pose health risks.

Regulatory agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have set safety limits to ensure consumer protection.

According to dermatologists, while ingesting lipstick occasionally through everyday use is unlikely to cause harm, excessive exposure to harmful chemicals in low-quality or unregulated products could be problematic over time.