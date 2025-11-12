Kikuube elder builds own modern grave to avoid ‘poor burial’

An 80-year-old man from Kikuube District has built his own modern grave fitted with solar lighting and a small house, saying he wants a “decent and comfortable” final resting place when he dies.

According to a report by Nile Post, Vianny Kanani, a respected elder from Rwemparaki village in the Bunyoro sub-region, said he decided to construct the grave after witnessing what he called “painful and undignified” burials in his community.

Kanani said he feared being “buried badly” despite working hard all his life.

“I once attended a burial where it rained heavily, and the body was buried in water,” he told Nile Post. “I decided I cannot live well on earth only to end up in soil and darkness.”

The father of 18 and grandfather of more than 200 began construction two years ago, spending over Shs10 million so far. His family initially opposed the idea, calling it untraditional, but they later accepted it.

The grave features tiled walls, solar lights inside and outside, and a small structure built above the burial chamber. Kanani said the project has cost him about Shs8 million, with an additional Shs4 million needed to complete it.

He also opened a PostBank savings account to finance his funeral. “I have saved Shs2 million and keep depositing every month,” he said. “My son knows where my will and ATM card are. I don’t want mourners to fundraise for my burial.”

Kanani insists his funeral should be a celebration, not a time of mourning. “I have lived long enough. When I die, let people slaughter cows, play music for two days, and celebrate my rest,” he said.

His son, Emmanuel Katete, said their father’s decision was influenced by religious differences in the family. “Most of us changed faiths to religions that don’t allow cemented graves, but our father, a staunch Catholic, wanted a modern one,” Katete explained.

Kanani’s wives, Joyce Bampire and Goret Wembabazi, said they initially thought his plan was madness but later respected his wishes.

Locals say his grave has become a local attraction. “People visit to see it because it’s unusual,” said Jane Birungi, a villager. “He’s respected and is even nicknamed ‘the mayor’ of Rwemparaki.”