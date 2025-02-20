Kampala set for an electrifying Margarita Day party this Saturday

Every year, on February 22, cocktail enthusiasts worldwide raise their glasses to celebrate the iconic margarita, a timeless blend of tequila, lime, and triple sec.

From rooftop bars in New York to sun-soaked beaches in Mexico, the world comes alive with margarita-fuelled festivities. This year, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) is turning up the heat, bringing the party to The Alchemist in Bugolobi this Saturday, February 22.

Kicking off at 4 pm, the event promises an electrifying evening filled with music, partying, and an endless flow of Don Julio cocktails. As margaritas take centre stage, revellers will enjoy both unique and classic cocktails curated for the night.

Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Manager, expressed excitement over Ugandans’ growing love for tequila, saying:

"Don Julio has become the drink of choice for celebrations, and we love how Ugandans are making tequila a part of their unforgettable moments. This Saturday, we are bringing an immersive experience that goes beyond just the drink and the lifestyle. It’ll be about making a long-lasting memory with friends on a night out. See you all this Saturday!"

No margarita party is complete without great music, and Kampala’s top DJs will keep the crowd on their feet with an electrifying mix of Afrobeat, house, and reggaeton.

To top it all off, Don Julio tequila will be available at exclusive discounts, making it the perfect chance to stock up on luxury tequila for your next soirée.