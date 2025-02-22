How to floss your teeth properly

I won’t be wrong if I say that most of us do not brush twice daily, that said, I also won’t be wrong to say that we also don’t floss. I honestly won’t fault anyone until a few months ago, I also didn’t floss my teeth. While brushing our teeth is a daily ritual for most of us, flossing often falls by the wayside—mostly because it seems like an extra chore.

Yet, if your dentist ever gives you that knowing look (or worse, asks, “Do you even floss?”), it might be time to reevaluate your oral care routine. I’ve been there, too, pretending that brushing is enough to keep those pearly whites pristine. But, as it turns out, brushing only cleans the surfaces of your teeth.

It leaves the tight spaces between them as the hidden refuge for plaque and food particles. So, grab a piece of floss, and let’s dive into why flossing is important and an absolute must.

Why Flossing Is Important

You might be wondering, “Why do I need to floss when I already brush twice a day?” Think of brushing as cleaning the floors of your house, while flossing is like vacuuming between the sofa cushions. When you brush, you’re tackling the visible surfaces of your teeth. But those sneaky gaps?

They’re a refuge for plaque buildup and bacteria, which can lead to gum disease, cavities, and even bad breath. If left unchecked, they can cause inflammation and bleeding in your gums, which can eventually lead to serious dental issues. In short, brushing alone just isn’t enough to keep your entire mouth in proper shape.

How to Floss

Now, how is this process done (trust me, it’s easier (and less painful) than it seems)? Firstly, start with about 18 inches of floss. Yes, it might feel like a lot, but you’ll need a fresh piece for each section of your mouth. Wrap most of the floss around one of your middle fingers and the rest around the same finger on your other hand. This way, you have a controlled section of floss ready to work with.

Now, gently slide the floss between your teeth using a careful, back-and-forth motion. Avoid snapping it in; your gum is delicate and not built for sudden impact. When the floss reaches the gum line, curve it into a “C” shape against one tooth.

This curve is key—it allows the floss to hug the tooth and reach beneath the gum line, where plaque loves to hide. Slide the floss up and down slowly, cleaning the side of the tooth as you go. Then, repeat the process on the adjacent tooth. Remember, take your time. This isn’t a race; it should be a gentle and thorough process.

It is also important to note that you should use a fresh section of floss as you move from one gap to the next. This prevents the debris you just removed from one tooth from transferring to another. Think of it as using a clean towel for each part of your body.

Signs You’re Doing It Wrong

Even with the best intentions, it’s easy to fall into bad flossing habits. One of the most common is being too aggressive. If you find that your gums are bleeding every time you floss, you might be using too much force. Bleeding isn’t always a sign of poor oral health, it can simply mean that your gums aren’t used to the gentle caress of floss.

However, consistent bleeding might also indicate that you’re snapping the floss in too harshly, which can damage your delicate gum tissue. The trick is to slowly and deliberately ease the floss into the space between your teeth.

Don’t go back and forth sawing at your teeth; that’s not good for them. Be gentle when you floss, let the floss glide gracefully along your teeth. Another common mistake is reusing the same section of floss for multiple teeth. This practice not only reduces the cleaning effect but also risks reintroducing bacteria that you’ve already dislodged.

If you feel sharp pain or persistent discomfort, it might be your body’s way of saying, “Whoa, slow down there!” In those cases, check your technique and consult your dentist for personalized advice. It’s also important not to use dental floss as a substitute for brushing. They each have their own role—brushing cleans the surface, while flossing gets in between. Combining both methods is exactly what you need for good oral health.

When Should You Floss?

The ideal time to floss is once a day. Many dental professionals recommend doing it at night, right before bed. Why at night? Because after a long day of eating, drinking, and maybe even sneaking a midnight snack, your teeth need a final clean-up before you sleep.

Flossing at night ensures that you remove any food particles or plaque that have built up during the day, reducing the chance for bacteria to multiply overnight. However, if flossing at night feels like a lot, try incorporating it into your morning routine. The key is consistency. Whether you choose mornings or nights, the important part is that it becomes a habit you stick to.

How Long Should You Floss?

Most people can floss effectively in about two to three minutes. But don’t mistake that short time for laziness. When done correctly, flossing can make a huge difference in your oral health. For beginners, five to seven minutes is a good duration. This allows you to ease into the routine and get comfortable with the process.

Remember, flossing isn’t a punishment—it’s a simple, effective way to care for yourself. With the right approach, it can even become a relaxing ritual that gives you a moment of calm in an otherwise hectic day.