Gloria Nawanyaga seeks to become Uganda’s first openly HIV positive MP

The race for Youth Member of Parliament (MP) Central Region has taken a historic turn with the candidacy of Gloria Nawanyaga, a lawyer and youth advocate who is seeking to become Uganda’s first openly HIV positive person to represent young people in Parliament.

Nawanyaga, who has openly shared her HIV status for eight years, is running on a platform of empowerment and transformation, declaring her intention to be the voice of a generation that "refuses to be silent."

Born with HIV via mother-to-child transmission, Nawanyaga's personal journey has become the cornerstone of her political mission.

She speaks of facing stigma, discrimination, and deep hopelessness after discovering her status at the age of eleven.

However, she transformed this early fear into resilience, embracing treatment and becoming a prominent HIV activist and community leader through her charity organisation, GILO Young Positives Foundation.

Her story, she asserts, is one of transforming pain into purpose, demonstrating that HIV does not define worth or limit dreams.

Nawanyaga’s campaign is centred on The Youth Empowerment & Transformation Manifesto, a five-point plan tackling the most pressing challenges facing Ugandan youth.

At the core is Jobs & Economic Empowerment, where she pledges to link young people to green jobs, agribusiness, and the digital economy, while advocating for tax waivers for youth-led enterprises.

She also promises to ensure Equal Access to Government Youth Livelihood Programs, establishing help desks to guide young beneficiaries through processes like the PDM (Parish Development Model) and Emyooga initiatives with transparency.

Gloria Nawanyaga

Beyond economic issues, the manifesto champions Quality & Relevant Education, advocating for curriculum reform to include essential digital skills, climate awareness, and life skills.

Nawanyaga’s platform addresses the health and well-being of young people, aiming to expand access to Sexual and Reproductive Health & Rights (SRHR) and HIV services, alongside integrating mental health support in communities.