These 5 fruits can give you mouth odour

Your bad breath might not be due to the fact that you didn't brush properly, it could be caused by the fruits you're eating.

Fruits are generally considered healthy and refreshing but some can contribute to bad breath due to their natural compounds like acidity, or high sugar content. You might have noticed your breath smelling off after eating certain fruits, here’s why:

1. Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruits)

Citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, but their high acidity can contribute to bad breath. Acidic foods create an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive in your mouth. Additionally, citrus fruits can cause acid reflux in some people, leading to sour-smelling breath. To curb this, rinse your mouth with water afterward to neutralize the acidity.

2. Bananas

Bananas might seem like an unlikely culprit, but their high sugar content can feed odour-causing bacteria in your mouth. As these bacteria break down the sugars, they release foul-smelling gases. Additionally, bananas have a dense texture that can stick to teeth, further fueling bacterial growth if not cleaned properly.

3. Pineapple

Pineapples are deliciously sweet and tangy, but their acidity and natural enzymes can contribute to bad breath. The bromelain enzyme in pineapple helps break down proteins, which can lead to an aftertaste that lingers. Combined with its high sugar content, pineapple can encourage bacterial growth, leading to bad breath if oral hygiene isn’t maintained.

4. Durian

Durian is famous (or infamous) for its strong, pungent odor. The fruit contains sulfur compounds that contribute to its unique smell, which can linger in your mouth for hours. Even after brushing your teeth, the sulfuric compounds can remain in your system, leading to persistent bad breath. If you enjoy durian, drinking plenty of water and chewing sugar-free gum afterward can help neutralize the smell.

5. Mangoes

Mangoes are juicy and delicious, but they are also packed with natural sugars. When consumed in excess, these sugars can ferment in your mouth, providing an ideal breeding ground for odour-causing bacteria. Additionally, mangoes have a sticky texture that can cling to teeth, making it easier for bacteria to thrive.

How to Prevent Bad Breath After Eating These Fruits