Coca-Cola Breweries Uganda Ltd brought Kampala to a standstill on Saturday with a series of flash mob performances.

The company is running a campaign promoting its returnable glass bottle products.

The surprise performances took place at Mapeera, Wandegeya, and Kitgum House on Kampala Road and Jinja Road, drawing large crowds of commuters, city workers, and passersby.

Dozens of energetic dancers took to the streets, entertaining onlookers and creating excitement around Coca-Cola’s classic glass bottle experience.

The performances reinforced Coca-Cola’s message about the unique and nostalgic joy of drinking Coke in a glass bottle, highlighting its superior taste and refreshing quality.

At the heart of this campaign is Coca-Cola’s returnable glass bottle, a symbol of tradition and heritage that has been loved for generations.

The campaign seeks to remind consumers that Coca-Cola tastes best in glass, offering a crisper, colder, and more refreshing experience compared to other packaging options.

The campaign revolves around the question, “Why does Coke taste so good?”, encouraging consumers to rediscover the rich and nostalgic experience of drinking from the classic glass bottle.

Coca-Cola’s campaign emphasises four key messages:

✔ Affordability – The returnable glass bottle is a premium yet budget-friendly option, allowing more consumers to enjoy Coca-Cola regularly.

✔ Unmatched Taste – Coca-Cola in a glass bottle delivers an exceptionally crisp and refreshing flavour, making every sip more enjoyable.

✔ Nostalgia & Tradition – For many Ugandans, drinking Coca-Cola in glass is a reminder of cherished family moments and celebrations.