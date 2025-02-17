Chef Mally’s exquisite whisky-paired dinner delights Kololo diners

On February 15, Chef Mally took diners on a remarkable gastronomic journey at Kardamom & Koffee in Kololo, treating them to an unforgettable three-course dining experience paired with The Singleton whisky.

This was the second edition of the Chef’s Table experience, sponsored by The Singleton, further cementing its reputation as a premium single malt whisky associated with fine dining and culinary artistry.

The evening began with Chef Mally stepping out of the kitchen to introduce his carefully curated menu, which he described as ‘a dinner with deeper roots’ inspired by his Guyanese heritage.

His dishes incorporated a bold fusion of spices, sauces, and flavours, all meticulously designed to delight the senses.The culinary journey commenced with a refreshing cucumber salad, drizzled with mango-thyme dressing, offering a perfect balance of crispness and zest.

This was followed by a burnt corn soup, a velvety and comforting dish that set the stage for an indulgent main course.

For the mains, guests were presented with Pepper Pot, a dish renowned for its warmth and depth of flavour. They could choose between oxtail or pork, or opt for a roasted vegetable alternative, all served alongside green seasoning rice, which soaked up the rich, aromatic flavours.

Every bite was a testament to Chef Mally’s mastery of blending Caribbean culinary traditions with a modern twist.

The grand finale was a soursop maca root soufflé, an elegant yet comforting dessert. Paired with The Singleton Love Spritz, it delivered a harmonious balance of sweetness and sophistication.

Speaking about the event, Roy Tumwizere, National Advocacy Manager at UBL, commended the guests, saying: "I love that everyone has taken the time to truly savour and appreciate each bite, each sip. This is what this experience is about. We are about the single moments, and tonight has been an amazing evening of great food and The Singleton whisky, with more moments like these to come."

Throughout the evening, The Singleton’s signature whisky pairings enhanced each dish, bringing out new layers of flavour and elevating the dining experience.

Guests marvelled at how the Scotch whisky deepened the complexity of each course, demonstrating the artistry behind each pairing.

Adding to the night’s atmosphere, the immensely talented Biya Folks serenaded diners with soulful acoustic melodies.

Her performance, a mix of classic favourites, nostalgic throwbacks, and heartfelt renditions, added an intimate touch to the evening.

As the night drew to a close, Chef Mally once again stepped out of the kitchen—this time to thank his guests personally.

He soaked in the feedback as diners praised the unforgettable modern Caribbean dining experience he had delivered.