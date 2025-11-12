Azawi to headline Gulu City Marathon entertainment line-up

The organisers of the second edition of the Gulu City Marathon have confirmed that award-winning singer Azawi will headline the event’s entertainment line-up when it takes place on December 6, 2025, in Gulu City.

Azawi will share the stage with other performers, including local acts.

The marathon, which has quickly become one of Northern Uganda’s signature sporting events, will this year run under the theme Running for Culture and Heritage. It is expected to attract hundreds of runners from across the country, with categories ranging from the family fun run to the 42-kilometres.

Tusker Lite, a household name in Uganda’s running and lifestyle circles joined the marathon sponsors and will bring the energy and vibrancy to Gulu City, part of this will be the entertainment.

According to the organisers, the decision to bring Azawi on board is part of efforts to blend sport, culture and entertainment, creating a wholesome experience for participants.

Signed under Swangz Avenue, Azawi has built a reputation as one of Uganda’s most dynamic live performers, with hits such as Repeat It, Ten Over Ten, Majje, and Slow Dancing. Her performance in Gulu is expected to be one of the highlights of the marathon’s evening programme, which will also feature local entertainers and DJs.

Speaking about her upcoming performance, Azawi said she was looking forward to returning to Gulu.

“I’m excited to be part of the Gulu Marathon. It’s always special performing upcountry because the energy is different. I can’t wait to give my fans in Gulu a memorable show,” she said.

With Azawi set to thrill revellers, Tusker Lite, known for celebrating bold individuals who live fully, chase their passions, express themselves freely and embrace life with purpose, will join the celebrations by lighting up the evening with a VIP experience for participants and guests.

“Tusker Lite has become a hallmark for vibrant experiences. Whether it’s the Rwenzori or Gulu Marathon, our aim is to ensure that every participant leaves with more than a medal, they leave with memories,” said Denise Nazzinda, Tusker Lite Brand Manager.

The Gulu City Marathon was introduced to promote health, tourism, and community engagement in Northern Uganda. Organisers say this year’s edition will also focus on supporting local causes, including youth empowerment and environmental sustainability.