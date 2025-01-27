Zuena on Lynda Ddane: ‘People are fighting silent battles’

Zuena Kirema has condemned netizens who continually question Lynda Ddane’s physical transformation, urging people to be mindful of the silent battles others may be facing.

“These comments about people’s appearances need to stop. You have no idea what silent battles they are fighting,” Kirema stated in response to comments on a post featuring a video of Ddane, who has visibly lost weight.

Ddane, a renowned television presenter and deejay, has faced intense social media scrutiny, leading her to publicly take an HIV test to silence rumours about her health. Before undergoing the test, she had already addressed the speculation, expressing disappointment over the negativity surrounding her body changes.

The vibrant TV personality, emcee, and deejay has been inundated with questions from fans about her noticeable weight loss. Her prolonged absence from her NTV show only fuelled speculation about her well-being.

While some fans offered support and encouragement for her transformation, others sent well-wishes in case the weight loss was unintentional. However, a section of social media users made cruel insinuations, suggesting terminal illnesses or unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Ddane voiced her frustration at the insensitive remarks, calling them inhumane. “I learnt that people can easily forget that others are human,” she wrote.

Some of her followers insisted she should clarify the cause of her body changes. “People are just curious. They’ve seen you looking fine, and now something seems different. Do you really expect them to stay quiet about it?” one user commented.

Phillip Kamugisha, a supporter, offered words of encouragement: “Be reminded that people are mean and insensitive. You are strong, and victory is yours. God is on your side. Keep winning!”

Lynda Ddane, whose full name is Ddane Uwamahoro, was born on Friday, October 25, 1994, in Nsambya, Kampala. Of Rwandan descent, she studied in multiple countries, completing her P7 at Kabojja Junior School before attending Nabisunsa Girls’ School. She later enrolled at Makerere University.