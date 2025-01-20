Ugandan businessman hires Diamond Platnumz to perform in Ntungamo

Nelson Tugume, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inspire Africa Group and the visionary behind the 2025 Coffee Marathon, has hired Diamond Platnumz to perform at the event.

Alex Muhangi, the founder of Comedy Store Uganda, who has previously brought the Tanzanian singer to Uganda multiple times, confirmed the development.

"Today in Ntungamo, I had the pleasure of hosting the launch of the #CoffeeMarathon2025 at @_iacoffee Park in Rwashamire. A special thank you to Mr Nelson Tugume, CEO of Inspire Africa Group, for making this event possible," Muhangi posted on X.

"We also made an exciting announcement: @diamondplatnumz will be one of the performers at the event on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Ntungamo."

The inaugural Coffee Marathon, hosted by Inspire Africa Group in partnership with Uganda’s First Lady, Janet Kataha Museveni, will take place at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo, Uganda. This landmark event will spotlight the coffee sector and the rural women who sustain it.

Under the theme “Uplifting Rural Coffee Women out of Poverty,” the marathon aims to shed light on the often-overlooked women behind Uganda’s coffee industry.

These resilient women labour tirelessly in the fields to produce some of the world’s finest coffee yet remain largely unrecognised.

As part of the Africa Coffee Renaissance Chapter 1, an initiative launched by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in May 2024, the marathon aligns with a broader vision to showcase Uganda’s vast business potential and investment opportunities, particularly in the coffee sector.

The event represents a pivotal step in Uganda’s journey towards becoming a global leader in coffee production. It underscores the need for inclusive growth, empowering rural women to break free from poverty.

The Coffee Marathon symbolises a new chapter in Uganda’s coffee story, one where the industry's unsung heroes finally receive the recognition they deserve. The initiative holds the promise of creating a lasting platform that not only elevates rural women economically but also fosters sustainable growth.

The marathon was officially launched on Friday, January 18, 2025, and will be hosted in Ntungamo.