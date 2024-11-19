Tyson threw 18 punches and got $1 million per punch—Katt Williams

American stand-up comedian and actor Katt Williams has praised Mike Tyson’s performance in his November 16 boxing match against Jake Paul saying that it is a blessing he can make millions throwing punches at his advanced age.

“What a blessing for Mike to be able to, at this point in his life and career, throw 18 punches and get $1 million per punch, for a total of $20 million,” the irrepressible comedian opined.

Williams sat down again with Shannon Sharpe for yet another soul-baring and demon-chasing interview on Club Shay Shay.

At the beginning of 2024, he launched what many observers are calling the Hit ‘Em Up of interviews on Club Shay Shay.

Hit ‘Em Up is the 1996 Tupac Shakur diss track that featured The Outlawz. That song left Puff Daddy, as he was known then, and Notorious BIG, indeed the whole of Bad Boy Records, reeling. It shook up the music industry.

And it might have set the wheels in motion towards the deaths of both Tupac and Notorious BIG. Williams’s interview was similarly a case of Mutually Assured Destruction.

His early 2024 Club Shay Shay appearance lit into Diddy, who he correctly prophesied at the time would “catch hell in 2024” because “all lies will be exposed.”