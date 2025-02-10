Ticket prices announced for Ann Kansiime’s first comedy roast

Ugandan comedy fans are in for a treat as ticket prices for The Comedy Grill of Ann Kansiime have officially been announced.

Set to take place on May 9, 2024, at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, this one-of-a-kind roast experience promises an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale, with pricing as follows:

General Admission: 100,000 UGX

Gold Table (Seats 8): 3,000,000 UGX

Platinum Table: 5,000,000 UGX

With limited seating available, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on this historic comedy event.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for The Comedy Grill of Ann Kansiime will be available for purchase starting 15th February via the official Talent Africa Group ticketing platform, www.tagticketing.com.

For reservations and bookings, comedy lovers can contact Talent Africa Group directly at +256 777564997.

Given the hype surrounding this event, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, especially the premium table packages offering an exclusive experience with the best seats in the house.

At this first-ever Ugandan comedy roast, Ann Kansiime will take the spotlight as her fellow comedians grill her in a night filled with sharp-witted humour and playful jabs. The comedian herself has assured fans that this event is not for the faint-hearted.

"This is a roast! I am the meat! If there’s any confusion, just know no one eats chicken with feathers on. Come ready for some serious comedy," Kansiime said.