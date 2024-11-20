PHOTOS: Sasha Ferguson shares baby bump pictures

Sasha Ferguson took to social media to share the joyous news that their family has grown to four members.

She accompanied the announcement with pictures taken during her pregnancy with their newest baby.

Her husband, Canary Mugume, had earlier confirmed the birth of their child by posting a photo of himself holding the baby on X, formerly known as Twitter. Friends and colleagues, including journalist Raymond Mujuni, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2023. This latest milestone follows media reports suggesting their relationship was experiencing challenges. However, Ferguson swiftly dispelled the rumours, reassuring her followers in a social media post that her husband would never let her be single.

"Unfortunately, my husband can’t let me be single. Kati awo simanyi," she wrote in response to a follower seeking clarification about their relationship. The comment sparked speculation, with some wondering whether Mugume had rejected a divorce request or if the couple had reconciled.

Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson were married on Saturday, 18 September 2021, at Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga. The ceremony, officiated by Pastor Robert Kayanja, was a significant milestone in their long-standing relationship, which had endured for several years before their wedding.

The lavish ceremony reportedly cost about Shs400 million. In a 2023 interview, Ferguson revealed, "Our wedding cost about 400 million. When we were still young, my husband told me he would give me the wedding of my dreams, and that was around 2016."

Ferguson also recounted how she met Mugume in 2013 when he came to apply for a job at the TV station where she worked. Their initial interaction led to further conversations on Facebook, marking the beginning of their relationship.

At the time, Sasha Ferguson was hosting a teens' show at WBS TV, while Mugume worked with Buzz Events Company, a business founded by Julius Kyazze, co-founder of Swangz Avenue.

Their wedding was attended by high-profile guests, including businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and Col. Edith Nakalema, the senior presidential advisor on anti-corruption and head of the State House Investors Protection Unit.