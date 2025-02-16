Naava Grey’s concert leaves fans spellbound on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day (February 14), celebrated Ugandan singer and songwriter Naava Grey serenaded lovebirds and music enthusiasts with a night of soulful melodies at her debut concert held at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

With I&M Bank Uganda as the official banking partner, Naava delivered a breathtaking performance filled with energy, surprises, and interactive moments that had the audience singing along throughout the night.

Her fans had long anticipated the show, and their turnout reflected just that—making it one of the most sought-after Valentine’s Day events in the country.

Unsurprisingly, the concert was sold out a day in advance. To accommodate the overwhelming demand, organisers made a few extra tickets available on Friday, but even those sold out swiftly.

I&M Bank has been a key partner in several high-profile events, including Jose Chameleone's Legend in Gold, A-Pass’ Live in Concert, Geoffrey Lutaaya's The Love Memories, and international showcases like Fally Ipupa’s performance.

"I&M Bank is deeply committed to sharing memorable experiences with our customers beyond banking transactions. We always strive to create meaningful experiences that enrich our clients' lives. Whether through partnerships with world-class events or offering innovative financial solutions, we ensure that our clients are at the heart of everything we do because their happiness is our ultimate goal," said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank.

Naava Grey took to the stage at 9:30 pm, dressed in an elegant all-white ensemble. She opened with Aliba Wani, the song that introduced her to the Ugandan music scene following her stint on Tusker Project Fame.

Produced by her longtime collaborator Steve Jean of Fenon Productions—the same team behind the night’s production—the song set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

She performed a string of her timeless tracks, reaffirming why many consider her catalogue one of the most bankable in Uganda. Although her songs were not instant radio hits upon release, the audience’s enthusiasm proved their enduring impact. On three occasions, she barely managed to start a song as fans passionately took over the lyrics.

Tracks like Aliba Omu and Ninga Omuloge saw the crowd assume the role of backing vocalists, belting out every word. The energy soared when Naava invited fellow artistes to join her, including Mun*G, with whom she performed Sejjusa and Champion.

Other notable performers included Bruno K and Kenneth Mugabi. Mugabi had the audience singing along to Wamanyiza, Sanyu, and Naki before joining Naava for a duet of Owuwo. The night’s biggest surprise came when Uganda’s solo Trace Awards nominee Joshua Baraka joined Naava on stage to perform Ninga Omuloge and his chart-topping hit Dalilah.

Accompanied by a vibrant dance ensemble, Naava closed the show with Nteredde—a track celebrated for its blend of soulfulness and rhythm.