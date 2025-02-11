Kampala gears up for TRACE Awards City Tour

The TRACE Awards City Tour is set to make a thrilling stop in Kampala this Thursday, February 13, bringing together some of Uganda’s biggest names in entertainment for an exclusive, invite-only event.

The highly anticipated night promises an electrifying fusion of music, culture, and artistry as the countdown to the 2025 TRACE Music Awards in Zanzibar intensifies.

Following major stops in Johannesburg and Nairobi, Kampala is now in the spotlight, with excitement reaching fever pitch. But beyond the high-energy revelry, the night will also serve as a special tribute to Uganda’s very own Joshua Baraka, the country’s sole nominee at this year’s TRACE Music Awards.

The fast-rising star has been nominated in the Best East African Artist category, standing alongside some of the region’s biggest acts. The Kampala edition of the tour will be a defining moment for Ugandan music lovers to celebrate his journey and rally behind him as he represents the nation on the continental stage.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience featuring top-tier performances, meet-and-greet sessions with industry powerhouses, and an exclusive look into the creative force propelling African music onto the global scene.

Speaking ahead of the event, Christine Kyokunda, a key industry figure, expressed excitement about the night’s significance:

"All is set for an incredible night. We are pulling out all the stops to celebrate Joshua Baraka for the bold steps he has taken towards achieving such enviable recognition. But beyond that, we also want to support and shine a light on the many incredible talents across the continent who are making waves in the industry."

She added, “Expect exclusivity, fun, and unforgettable moments.”

The three-hour event will kick off at exactly 6PM, setting the stage for an unforgettable night, with Kampala’s entertainment elite expected to be in attendance.

With the TRACE Music Awards fast approaching, now is the time for Ugandans to show up, support Joshua Baraka, and bring the award home.

To vote for Baraka, visit Traceawards.plus or click the link in @traceeasternafrica’s bio to cast your vote.