Flavia Tumusiime talks teenage secret she hopes no one uncovers 

Ugandan radio veteran, emcee, and businesswoman Flavia Tumusiime has shocked fans with a revelation about her secret past.

In what she deems one of her most embarrassing moments, Tumusiime admitted that she once recorded a rap song and a music video when she was just 16 years old.

This happened, she said, while she was on a work project in Germany, at a time when she was already a teenage TV presenter.

“I think I was 16 years old; we were on a work project in Germany. At the time, I was a TV presenter, and we were asked to do a song that could put out the message of what we were doing,” she explained.

She eagerly volunteered to write lyrics for a rap song, believing it was the perfect way to convey their project’s message.

However, once the song was released, she instantly regretted it and has since hoped that no one ever finds it.

“You will never find it! You do your research. If you find it, I will know that you are the FBI!” she joked, pleading with fans not to dig up her teenage rap past.

A Hidden Love for Hip-Hop

In a recent vlog, the 36-year-old media personality revealed her deep love for hip-hop, something she says only her most dedicated fans would know.

“Surprisingly, people do not know that I love hip-hop,” she said.

“That is something that only a few people know about me, and you have to be an ‘original’ fan to know that about me.”

Tumusiime admitted that her music taste often surprises people, as many assume she leans towards RnB or Jazz.