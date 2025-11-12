 Fik Fameica, Abeeka Band lead Ugandan lineup for Nyege Nyege 10th Edition

The Nyege Nyege Festival, East Africa's premier music and arts celebration, has unveiled a selection of Ugandan acts set to perform at its landmark tenth edition this November.

Following an earlier announcement of global electronic music sensation Skrillex as the headliner, the spotlight now shifts to the homegrown talent that forms the heart and soul of the four-day event.

The newly confirmed local line-up features a powerful mix of chart-toppers and underground pioneers, led by the popular rapper Fik Fameica and the dynamic afro-fusion group Abeeka Band.

Fik Fameica, known for his high-energy performances and infectious hits, is expected to draw large crowds, while Abeeka Band will bring their unique sound blending contemporary instrumentation with traditional East African rhythms.

They will be joined by a host of other highly anticipated performers. Fan-favourite Suuna Ben, who was one of the major highlights of the ninth edition last year, is confirmed for a return to the stage.

Abeeka Band

Also joining the impressive roster are celebrated selectors DJ Tony and DJ Rocky, alongside media personality and deejay Lynda Ddane.

These make a small sample or over 200 acts lined up for this year’s edition.

The 10th anniversary edition is scheduled to run from the 20th to the 23rd of November 2025 at its permanent new home, the scenic Adrift Overland Camp & River Club at Kalagala Falls on the Nile River.

This year’s programme promises thrilling performances across six immersive stages, offering audiences a heady mix of ancestral rhythms, electronic experimentation, and future-forward sounds.