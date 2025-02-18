BLACK teams up with Navio to redefine Uganda’s audio, wearable tech scene

BLACK, Uganda’s first Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) audio and wearable brand, has announced an exciting partnership with legendary hip-hop artist Navio.

This strategic collaboration merges BLACK’s high-quality sound technology with Navio’s influence in music, fashion, and fitness, creating a bold lifestyle movement that resonates with trendsetters, music lovers, and fitness enthusiasts across the region.

Navio, known for his pioneering impact on Africa’s hip-hop scene, embodies resilience, excellence, and authenticity—values that align perfectly with BLACK’s mission of empowering individuals through innovative wearable technology and premium audio products.

BLACK Welcomes Navio as Brand Ambassador

Speaking on the partnership, Mourice Aliganyira at BLACK expressed excitement over Navio joining the BLACK family.

"We are excited to welcome Navio to the BLACK family. His influence and dedication to his craft make him the perfect partner to help us inspire a new generation of go-getters. BLACK is more than just a brand; it’s a movement that encourages people to embrace their passions with confidence.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to redefine the audio experience and elevate everyday moments for our customers."

As the face of BLACK, Navio will be actively involved in brand campaigns, product launches, and activations, engaging with fans and demonstrating how BLACK’s premium products seamlessly integrate into an active and stylish lifestyle.

Navio on Partnering with BLACK

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Navio emphasized his commitment to pushing boundaries in both music and lifestyle.

"I’ve always believed in setting new standards in everything I do, whether it’s music or lifestyle. BLACK represents that same energy—giving people access to world-class audio and wearable tech that enhances their daily lives. I’m excited to be part of this journey and to show the world what BLACK is all about."

Exciting Campaigns and Activations

The partnership kicks off with a high-energy campaign featuring Navio using BLACK’s latest products, including:

BLACK FIT 2 smartwatch – Designed for fitness and style.

BASS HEAD headphones – Delivering superior sound quality.

Bassbox portable speaker – Built for immersive audio experiences.

Fans can expect exclusive challenges, surprise giveaways, and immersive experiences, bringing the BLACK brand ethos to life. BLACK invites all tech enthusiasts and music lovers to join the movement by following them on social media for updates, exclusive content, and upcoming activations.