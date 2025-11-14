Azawi on why you won’t see her on campaign trail

Swangz Avenue songstress Azawi, has distanced herself from the current wave of Ugandan musicians performing at political rallies across the country.

In a pre-recorded segment for the online show Kasuku Live, set to air tomorrow, the singer explained her decision to remain politically neutral saying she does not wish to be a ‘state bitch’

The hitmaker’s comments come as the nation witnesses a highly visible alignment of several key music figures with President Yoweri Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) camp.

Artists such as Ronald Mayinja, Jose Chameleone, Alien Skin, Catherine Kisasira, Lil Pazo, and Weasel Manizo have recently been seen entertaining crowds and openly campaigning at NRM events.

These activities are reportedly being coordinated by fellow industry heavyweights Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo, who serves as the President of the Uganda National Musicians Federation.

However, Azawi asserts that she won't be joining their ranks. She drew a sharp line between political endorsement and professional contractual work, stating that she refuses to take a side in the political divide.

“For me, I am not siding with any political camp. I am not going to endorse anybody,” Azawi declared in the interview.

She further clarified her stance on working with the government, asserting that any collaboration must be strictly professional and transparent.

“I am open to working with this government if they approach me and say they want me to compose a given song and name their price,” she explained.

