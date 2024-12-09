Meet the new Stanbic Bank Uganda CEO

Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of Kenneth Mumba Kalifungwa as its new Chief Executive, effective from March 1, 2025.

According to the financial institution, Mumba brings nearly 30 years of post-qualification experience to the team, with 20 of those years spent in the banking sector, predominantly in senior leadership roles.

His expertise encompasses business development, risk management, strategy formulation, and finance strategy across three African markets: Botswana, Zambia, and, for the last five years, Uganda.

Mumba is currently serving as the Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda.

"Mumba brings to our team nearly 30 years of post-qualification experience, 20 of which have been dedicated to the banking sector, mostly in senior leadership roles covering business development, risk management, strategy formulation, and finance strategy in three African markets: Botswana, Zambia, and for the last five years, Uganda," reads an official statement from Stanbic Bank Uganda.

"Given this broad experience and his recent work in the country, the board is confident that the bank will continue to thrive under Mumba’s leadership as we pursue our purpose of driving Uganda’s growth."

Previously, Mumba served as the Chief Financial Officer for Absa Bank Botswana Limited since 2015, and before that, he held the same position in Zambia. He is a Chartered Accountant with over 24 years of post-qualifying experience across the banking, public, and private sectors.

Mumba is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA), and the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA).

He also holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland and has participated in various senior leadership development programmes over the years.