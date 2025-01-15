Nigeria's Nonso Amadi responds to Lynda Ddane's request

Lynda Ddane, a popular Ugandan TV presenter and DJ, has caught the eye of Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi.
Ddane recently performed a cover of Amadi's hit song Tonight and posted on X, saying, "I wish I could get a chance to work with him one day 🥹."
Amadi responded warmly, writing: "Love this. I think I should make a quick stop in UG very soon ❤️."
While Ddane has yet to respond to his comment, the interaction has generated significant buzz among their fans.
In the cover video, Ddane is accompanied by guitarist Isaac NK. The performance mesmerised viewers, with one commenter writing: "She has a voice, in love with this 🥰✌🏾."
Another added: "Awww😍 Such an angelic voice 🤗 Pure medicine for the soul 🎶🎤 We want more 🔊."
Who is Lynda Ddane?
Lynda Ddane, whose full name is Ddane Uwamahoro, was born on October 25, 1994 in Nsambya, Kampala. Of Rwandan descent, she pursued her education in various countries, completing her P7 at Kabojja Junior School. She later attended Nabisunsa Girls’ School before enrolling at Makerere University.
Her media career has spanned multiple platforms, including Urban TV, KFM, Radio City, UBC TV, and NTV Uganda. Starting as a television and radio host, Ddane has since expanded her skillset to include deejaying.
Reports suggest that Ddane left UBC TV, where she co-hosted an entertainment show with Calvin the Entertainer, citing low pay as her reason for departing. During her break from television, she focused on creating humorous skits, which quickly earned her a substantial online following.
Ddane later joined NTV The Beat, taking over from Tracy Kababiito, who stepped down to focus on her studies at Uganda Christian University. Kababiito has since carved a niche for herself as a film star.