Nigeria's Nonso Amadi responds to Lynda Ddane's request

Lynda Ddane, a popular Ugandan TV presenter and DJ, has caught the eye of Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi.

Ddane recently performed a cover of Amadi's hit song Tonight and posted on X, saying, "I wish I could get a chance to work with him one day 🥹."

Amadi responded warmly, writing: "Love this. I think I should make a quick stop in UG very soon ❤️."

While Ddane has yet to respond to his comment, the interaction has generated significant buzz among their fans. In the cover video, Ddane is accompanied by guitarist Isaac NK. The performance mesmerised viewers, with one commenter writing: "She has a voice, in love with this 🥰✌🏾."

Another added: "Awww😍 Such an angelic voice 🤗 Pure medicine for the soul 🎶🎤 We want more 🔊."

Who is Lynda Ddane?

Lynda Ddane, whose full name is Ddane Uwamahoro, was born on October 25, 1994 in Nsambya, Kampala. Of Rwandan descent, she pursued her education in various countries, completing her P7 at Kabojja Junior School. She later attended Nabisunsa Girls’ School before enrolling at Makerere University.