Kenzo says copyright bill has been approved by cabinet

The President of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Creatives, has revealed that the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) Bill 2024 has been approved and overwhelmingly supported by Cabinet.

Below is Kenzo's full statement:

Greetings members,

Am glad to inform you that the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights(Ammendment) Bill 2024 was returned from the Parliamentary Counsel and has been approved and overwhelming supported by Cabinet today.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs after then will publish the Bill in the Gazette and introduce the Bill in Parliament for debate and Enactment.

The Ministry of Finance has also confirmed issuing the Certificate of Financial Implication to clear the Bill.

Our wish of having the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment)Bill ,2024 as a Christmas gift I think has been fulfilled.

We are grateful to H.E the President for listening to our concerns and guiding us appropriately.

Let's patiently wait through the remaining final process and celebrate this achievement together.

I thank all of you for the support, love and prayers.