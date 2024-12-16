Juliet Zawedde visits Jose Chameleone in hospital

Juliet Zawedde, the Ugandan businesswoman based in Boston, Massachusetts, visited singer Jose Chameleone at Nakasero Hospital on Monday, December 16.

This visit follows earlier claims by Bad Black, who suggested that Chameleone was feigning illness to avoid paying off a debt amounting to tens of millions of shillings.

However, internet personality Ritah Kaggwa refuted these allegations today, stating that she spoke with Zawedde, who clarified that she is simply on vacation.

"Socialite Juliet Zawedde distances herself from all claims that she owes Jose Chameleone any money. Today, Juliet informed me that she is on vacation and that her money is her own. She added that she has never given the sick singer any money for business purposes, as the media claims, and if she ever gave him any money, it was out of love," Kaggwa posted on Facebook.

"This should confirm that Chameleone is genuinely sick and fighting for his life. He needs support both emotionally and medically, not sensational content."

Juliet Zawedde and Jose Chameleone have been friends for years.