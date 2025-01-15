Chosen Becky, Dictator Amir split confirmed, singer cheated with 4 men

Singer Chosen Becky and internet personality Dictator Amir have officially ended their relationship, with revelations of multiple cheating scandals emerging.

Media personality Kasuku, a friend of Chosen Becky confirmed the breakup and shared details of the infidelities that led to the split during a broadcast on Wednesday, January 15. Kasuku, real name Isaac Daniel Katende, read out WhatsApp messages he had received detailing the events.

According to the messages, while in a relationship with Amir, Chosen Becky had an affair with Mathias Ssemanda, who now serves as Manager of International Relations and Partnerships at Makerere University. Ssemanda, formerly a digital communications manager at the university, was introduced to Becky by Amir to assist her in recovering her hijacked Facebook page.

However, their professional connection allegedly evolved into a romantic relationship. Ssemanda, who recently got married, reportedly wanted to marry Becky, but their relationship ended after Amir discovered the affair. Despite this, Amir reconciled with Becky after her separation from Ssemanda.

The revelations did not end there. Becky allegedly moved on to Henry, who was managing her YouTube channel. Their affair was uncovered by Henry's wife, leading to its abrupt end. Becky was later found by Amir in bed with a photographer, further straining their relationship.

Additionally, Kasuku disclosed that Becky had another affair with a married man named Khadir. Amid the allegations, Chosen Becky reportedly called Kasuku in tears, claiming that if anything happened to her, Amir would be responsible.