Abba's actions prompt Bebe Cool to move sons from Kabojja to Masaka schools

Bebe Cool has announced plans to send his two sons, aged 12 and nine, to study in Masaka, including enrolment in a football academy and local schools.

According to Cool, Abba seemed to take his father’s sacrifices, such as providing a top-tier education and other luxuries, for granted.

Cool, whose real name is Moses Ssali, revealed that his sons, who hold American citizenship, currently study at Kabojja International School. However, he believes the move to Masaka will instil a stronger sense of responsibility and a problem-solving mindset.

From Abba Marcus, I learnt that parents can provide everything, but children may still fail to appreciate the struggles involved said Cool.

He noted that Abba's actions, including publicly criticising his father and close relatives, shaped his new perspective on parenting.

“I want my kids to experience reality,” he said, adding that he now prioritises teaching his children life lessons over pampering them.

He expressed concerns about the growing sense of entitlement among children.

Bebe Cool previously criticised the Abba’s approach and warned of potential future regrets.

“You can’t just open your mouth to talk to your parents like that,” he said. “You have to humble yourself; otherwise, it comes with curses. Right now, as a young person, you may not see it, but when you stand in your father’s shoes, you’ll understand.”

The Love You Everyday singer also shared that this parenting philosophy influenced his decision to send his eldest son, Alpha Thierry Ssali, to Kitante Hill Secondary School rather than prestigious institutions like King’s College Budo or St Mary’s College Kisubi.

He explained that he wanted Alpha to relate to ordinary citizens and develop resilience.

Alpha attended a day school where he was not picked up by a car, a decision Bebe Cool believes has positively shaped his son’s character. I’m happy with how Alpha has turned out, he said.

Bebe Cool also spoke about his sacrifices for his children, adding that he would not tolerate ingratitude.

“If my kids grow up and don’t love me, I’ll lock them away because I’ve sacrificed nearly everything for them,” he said, jokingly.