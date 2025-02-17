URA names 3 bleaching creams linked to cancer

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has intercepted a significant consignment of skin-bleaching creams laced with hydroquinone mercury, a chemical associated with cancer.

The creams, which were cleverly concealed in banana fibres and crates of matooke (bananas), were seized in a crackdown aimed at safeguarding public health.

The enforcement operation took place in Mpwonde, with URA officials conducting two successful raids, one in Bunyaruguru Town on February 7, 2025, and another at Katunguru on February 11, 2025.

Among the confiscated products were Cocopulp Cream, Caro Light Cream, and Maxi-Clair Cream, all of which pose severe health risks due to their toxic chemical composition.

URA has reiterated its commitment to protecting Ugandans from dangerous and substandard products. The intercepted consignments will be destroyed in accordance with the East African Customs Management Act (EACMA) of 2004.

This latest seizure follows previous URA crackdowns on contraband. In August 2024, the tax body destroyed smuggled goods worth over UGX1 billion, and in December 2024, it disposed of 36.64 tonnes of illicit cigarettes valued at UGX1,684,107,271.

Moses Kyomuhendo, the Manager of Customs Enforcement for the Central Region, warned that smuggled products, often sold at low prices, are flooding the market and undercutting local businesses while exposing consumers to serious health risks.

Despite the persistent smuggling of contraband, URA has intensified intelligence-led operations. The agency is leveraging Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) technology at border points and deploying field intelligence enforcement teams to curb illegal trade.