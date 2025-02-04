Uganda recognised as top emerging travel destination at global tourism expo

Uganda has been recognised as the Most Promising New Destination at the recently concluded Outbound Travel Market (OTM) Bombay, a prestigious global tourism exhibition held from January 30 to February 1.

The award was presented to Uganda’s High Commissioner to India, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, by Sanjav Agarwal, Chairman and CEO of Fairfest Media Ltd, the chief organisers of the event.

The Indo-Asia Tourism Expo is one of the leading international tourism events, attracting key industry players from across the world.

Uganda’s participation was coordinated by the Uganda High Commission in New Delhi and Uganda Airlines, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and the Uganda Tour Operators Association.

Uganda’s strong presence at OTM 2025

Uganda was well represented at the expo, with several Destination Marketing Companies (DMCs) showcasing the country's rich and diverse tourism offerings. Among them were Busunga Tours & Travel Ltd, Moments Beyond Borders, Country Sights, Nandi Adventures, Ameera Africa Safaris, Speke Uganda Holidays, Crystal Safaris & Lodges, and Uganda Safari Company (Wild Places Africa).

The Ugandan pavilion attracted significant attention, ranking among the most visited and highly rated stands by international tourism buyers and sellers.

Uganda’s unique tourism attractions, including primate tracking (gorillas and chimpanzees), birdwatching with over 1,200 species, rich cultural heritage, breathtaking safaris, adventure tourism, and scenic freshwater lakes and rivers, positioned the country as a top African travel destination.

Uganda’s recognition at OTM Bombay 2025 presents a major opportunity to tap into the lucrative Indian travel market. To build on this momentum, Uganda must continue participating in such high-profile events to establish strong partnerships with major tourism stakeholders.

This aligns with the country’s long-term vision of boosting tourism revenue and achieving a $500 billion economy within the next 15 years.

In the coming months, the Uganda High Commission in New Delhi, alongside key stakeholders, will organise a familiarisation (FAM) trip for leading Indian tour operators. The goal is to provide them with firsthand experience of Uganda’s attractions, enabling them to promote the country to their clients.

Additionally, Uganda is targeting top travel influencers, leading tourism publications, and Bollywood film producers to enhance its global appeal.

Notably, Ramji, a renowned Indian film producer, has expressed interest in shooting a movie in Uganda that will showcase its stunning landscapes and tourist hotspots.

With a potential viewership of over 50 million people in India and Asia, such a project could significantly boost Uganda’s visibility and attract over one million Indian tourists.

Uganda Airlines strengthens travel links

The launch of Uganda Airlines’ direct flights between Entebbe and Mumbai (three times a week) in October 2023 has made travel between the two countries easier and more accessible.