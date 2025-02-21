Uganda launches Deep Tech Centre to drive innovation, economic growth

Government has officially launched the Deep Tech Centre of Excellence in Namanve.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Secretariat in partnership with Future Lab, the Uganda National Council of Science and Technology, and the National Science, Technology, Engineering, and Innovation Skills Enhancement Project (NSTEI-SEP), aims to position Uganda as a key player in the global deep tech ecosystem.

The launch event was presided over by Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, and Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Musenero said the Deep Tech Centre of Excellence would be a catalyst for Uganda’s transition into a knowledge-based economy.

"Through this Centre, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem where deep technology propels economic transformation and provides new opportunities for young people," she stated.

"Our goal is to elevate Uganda’s global competitiveness by positioning Science, Technology, and Innovation as key drivers of economic growth, in alignment with Vision 2040.”

The Centre will serve as a hub for innovation, focusing on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Biotechnology, Advanced Materials, Cloud Computing, Edge Computing, and Quantum Computing.

The event also featured the unveiling of a Local Electronics Manufacturing Facility, implemented by Lwera Semiconductors, along with innovations from Ugandan deep tech pioneers such as Innovex, Kaara Energy, and Tech Anatomy.

Transforming Uganda’s Innovation Landscape

The Deep Tech Centre has been established with three core objectives:

Developing a world-class research and innovation ecosystem

Providing commercialisation support for technology ventures

Enhancing Uganda’s workforce to compete in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The AI for BPO initiative, which will provide AI-driven support to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, was also announced at the launch. Additionally, a Deep Tech Venture Studio will be set up to help innovators develop globally competitive ventures.

The Centre will house a local data repository and exchange program to support research commercialisation and corporate venture capital investment.

According to David Gonahasa, Lead of the Industry 4.0+ Bureau at the STI Secretariat, the centre aligns with Uganda’s broader Industry 4.0+ framework.

"By embedding deep tech innovation, Uganda can lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This initiative is part of Uganda’s strategy to catalyse innovation in emerging technological fields, giving the country a global competitive edge," Gonahasa said.

Driving Uganda’s Future with Deep Tech

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report (2025) predicts that over 100 million jobs will be created in the global deep tech sector by 2030.

This presents a massive opportunity for Uganda to generate high-value employment and attract investment in research-driven enterprises.

Arthur Mukembo, CEO of Future Lab and co-founder of the Deep Tech Centre, highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative:

"We are focused on providing unparalleled access to world-class R&D and commercialisation infrastructure, nurturing technical, research, entrepreneurial, and management talent," he said.

"By leveraging AI, Big Data Analytics, and IoT, we aim to tackle challenges like limited healthcare access, low agricultural productivity, and youth unemployment.”

A 2022 Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report revealed that investments in deep tech startups reached $60 billion in 2021, more than doubling since 2016.

However, despite the immense potential, stakeholders at the launch emphasised the need for robust public-private partnerships, infrastructure development, and forward-thinking regulations to ensure sustainable growth and intellectual property protection.