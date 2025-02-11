Uganda Airlines warns of possible flight delays due to operational issues

Uganda Airlines has issued a travel notice informing passengers that some scheduled flights may experience delays due to unforeseen operational challenges.

In a statement released on February 12, the airline apologised for any inconvenience caused and assured travellers that efforts are underway to restore normal operations.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and are actively working to restore normal operations to ensure your travel experience is as seamless as possible,” the notice read in part.

Uganda Airlines also reassured passengers that schedule changes would be directly communicated to those affected.