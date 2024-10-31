Abryanz drops luxe birthday wishlist that’s giving main character vibes

Ahead of his 34th birthday, Abryanz, also known as Ahumuza Brian, stirred excitement in August by unveiling a luxurious and thoughtful wishlist for anyone planning to surprise him.

The list reflects his refined taste, appreciation for luxury, and passion for stylish living.

Here’s a glimpse at his top 17 birthday wishes:

A husky puppy. iPhone 16 Pro Max. AirPods (2nd Gen). iPad Air (5th Gen, 13 inches). Money. Oud perfumes. Original shoes (Size 41). Travel experiences. Houseware. MacBook Pro 2023 (latest). iMac Pro 2023 (latest). Smart TV screens (75-100 inches for his new office). Designer clothes. Abryanz merchandise. Paint and bags of cement. Subtle-coloured curtains and wall hangings. Stylish accessories like chains.

Additionally, Abryanz specified gifts he would rather not receive.